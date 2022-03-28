The 2022 Oscars weren’t the first time Will Smith and Chris Rock were at odds with one another over Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Their tense relationship goes back decades ago, which started when Chris, 57, made his first cameo appearance with Will, 53 on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1995.

The comedian and Red Table Talk star have also worked on three Madagascar films in the past, but nevertheless, Chris has been relentless in his shade towards Jada, 50. At the 2016 Academy Awards, Jada boycotted the ceremony due to lack of diversity. Chris called her out, shading her by saying, “Jada says she’s not coming. Protesting. I’m like, ‘Ain’t she on a TV show?’ He continued, joking, “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited!”

Chris didn’t stop there. He went on to joke about Will, saying, “Jada’s mad her man Will was not nominated for Concussion. I get it. It’s also not fair that Will was paid $20 million for Wild Wild West.”

In 2018, when Will made a birthday post on Instagram to his ex-wife Sheree Zampino, the Everybody Hates Chris star didn’t hold back as he commented on the picture. “Wow …,” he wrote. “You have a very understanding wife.”

The latest dig Chris took — and what may have been the final straw for Will — was on Sunday, March 27, during the 2022 Oscars, when the Grown Ups actor seemingly made a joke about Jada shaving her head after suffering from alopecia. “Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” he joked.

The actress has been known to struggle for many years with hair loss and decided last year to shave it all off. Will didn’t seem to think it was funny, taking offense as he stormed the stage coming right for Chris. He looked unapologetic as he slapped him before walking away.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

As he sat down, he looked livid as he yelled at Chris, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.” The Pursuit of Happyness star later apologized to the Academy and his “fellow nominees” for his actions while accepting the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard. “This is a beautiful moment, and I’m not crying for winning an award.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs later confirmed at the Vanity Fair afterparty that the conflict between the two was over, despite Will not apologizing to Chris while accepting his Best Actor award. “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” he said, according to Page Six.

“It’s all love,” the rapper added. “They’re brothers.”