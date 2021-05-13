Ben Affleck Is Seen Talking to Police Outside L.A. Home After Intruder Tried Jumping His Fence

Ben Affleck chatted with police while pulling up to his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, May 12, after an intruder attempted to jump the fence outside of his mansion one day prior. In Touch can confirm that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a trespassing call on Tuesday, May 11.

According to a spokesperson from the LAPD, paparazzi made the call after seeing an intruder jump the gate to a backyard on Napoli Drive at about 8:15 a.m. It was unknown if anyone was home at the time. Photos obtained by Page Six showed the alleged intruder dressed in an all-black outfit with blue sneakers and a black mask covering his face.

In the pictures from Wednesday, the Argo director, 48, drove up to his home in his SUV and stopped to talk with the multiple officers posted outside the home. Ben could be seen waving through the car window.

The incident at the Academy Award winner’s California home comes amid his reconciliation with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The 51-year-old songstress and former MLB star, 45, confirmed their breakup in a joint statement on April 15. Nearly two weeks later, a source told In Touch that J. Lo and Ben were “hanging out again.”

“A lot of time has passed [and] they’ve both matured,” the insider gushed. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

The pair — who got engaged in 2002 and called it quits in 2004 — have since made headlines for a trip to Big Sky over Mother’s Day weekend. At the time, a separate source told In Touch that the exes “still have chemistry” between them, noting that “Jennifer and Ben are having fun and seeing where it goes.”

Both A-listers also attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World event on May 2, and Ben was also reportedly seen at J. Lo’s California mansion in April.

Prior to their reconciliation, the Justice League actor raved over the “Jenny From the Block” songstress and her ongoing success during an interview with InStyle, which was published on April 5.

“I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts,” he said at the time. “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”