House call! Ben Affleck was recently spotted pulling into the driveway of Jennifer Lopez’s huge house in Beverly Hills as the duo enjoy their recently rekindled romance.

On Sunday, August 22, the Oscar winner, 49, was photographed arriving at the singer’s large estate in Beverly Hills. The former couple, who were famously engaged from 2002 to 2004, recently reunited after J. Lo, 52, announced her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez on April 15 — and the pair have been inseparable since. The ever-supportive boyfriend even spent hours on the set of the Hustlers actress’ latest film.

Since their reunion in April, Bennifer 2.0 has been moving fast; one source told In Touch on August 18 that an engagement is “around the corner.” The couple has also already started to blend their families. Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. On top of that, the pair have already started house-hunting together, eyeing multimillion-dollar homes in Los Angeles.

“They want privacy, and they want to live the good life. Whichever place they choose, it’ll be the perfect home to blend their family,” a second insider told In Touch, adding that all the kids are “super excited about their future home.”

It was made clear the pair was serious about being in for the long haul just a month after getting back together. The singer/actress has stated she wants A-Rod, 46, to “move on,” and that Ben is “her everything now.”

In June, a separate source told In Touch that Jen didn’t want any reminders of the retired New York Yankee player and is more than ready to take the next steps with the Gone Girl actor.

“The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source said. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving toward building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”

Until they find the perfect spot to settle down, the Argo director will have to be happy visiting the “Jenny from the Block” singer’s luxurious French country-style estate.

Keep scrolling to see Ben rolling up to J. Lo’s not-so-humble abode!