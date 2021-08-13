Talk about a dedicated boyfriend! Ben Affleck spent over four hours on the set of Jennifer Lopez’s new film on Wednesday, August 11, in Los Angeles. Later that same day, he took the singer and her daughter, Emme, out to dinner at Hollywood hotspot Craig’s.

Ben, 48, was photographed talking to crew members and smoking a cigarette on set for “4 1/2 hours,” per TMZ. The Gone Girl star had his own earpiece so he could hear the dialogue being filmed — and the battery pack attached even had his name on it.

It remains unclear if the Oscar-winning director was giving J. Lo, 52, any pointers.

Also on set was the “Jenny from the Block” songstress’ longtime manager, Benny Medina, who remains close to the singer/actress when she is working.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Bennifer has spent time together on a set. The recently reunited couple famously (or infamously) starred in 2003’s bomb, Gigli, and played loved interests again in 2004’s Jersey Girl.

Since rekindling their romance, shortly after J. Lo and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement in April, the relationship has been moving fast — and it seems serious.

“They’re talking about their future together,” a source previously told In Touch.

@CelebCandidly/MEGA

In June, Ben spent some quality time with J. Lo’s mother in Vegas. It is safe to say that the pair avoided visiting the Hard Rock Cafe, where Ben is reportedly banned for life after being caught counting cards in blackjack seven years ago.

Just days after the Vegas trip, Ben joined Jen and her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, for dinner in Malibu. According to Page Six, the group was celebrating Jennifer’s sister Linda’s 50th birthday.

The pair also seem to be dedicated to creating a successful blended family, including Ben’s children with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Ben and Jen were spotted taking the brood to Universal Studios, and Ben was seen with Emme, Seraphina and Samuel at Universal City Walk.

The couple, who were previously engaged from 2002-2004, has also been aggressively house hunting around the Los Angeles area, recently viewing a $65 million mansion on Billionaire’s Row and an $85 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The latter of which features 12 bedrooms, an indoor sports complex and a large pool, making it a possible ideal choice for a large blended brood.

“Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving toward building a solid partnership,” the source told In Touch. “A new home is a must for her.”