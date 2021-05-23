Daddy-daughter day out! Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying an ice cream date with daughter Violet in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 22.

In photos obtained by In Touch, the proud dad, 48, wrapped his arm around his daughter’s shoulder as the pair walked with their ice cream cones in the California sun. The actor wore a leather jacket and khaki pants while his eldest child, 15, wore denim shorteralls and a white shirt. Both Ben and Violet rocked face masks during the outing.

The outing comes just one day prior to the Good Will Hunting star and his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez being spotted together in Miami on Sunday, May 23, according to the Daily Mail. The pair were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 but have since reunited following the 51-year-old’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April.

In Touch confirmed on April 30 that the exes were “hanging out again” after Ben was photographed being dropped off at Jen’s Los Angeles home, which instantly sparked reconciliation rumors. Days later, they attended the VAX LIVE Concert in L.A. — but separately. Following the concert, they took a week-long trip to Big Sky, Montana, over Mother’s Day weekend.

In the wake of their surprising reunion, the former flames are just “going with the flow and making plans to meet up as often as possible,” a source told Us Weekly on May 20. “There’s still some discussing to do before they officially go public. It was Ben’s idea to go to Montana, a place he absolutely loves, and they had a wonderful time there just snuggling up and being together without any pressure.”

The insider added, “It’s very clear they’ve fallen for each other again in a very intense way, but they don’t want to jinx anything by attaching labels or putting themselves under too much pressure. When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, likely a month or two, they’ll probably go Instagram official or step out hand in hand at a restaurant somewhere.”

