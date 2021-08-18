That look of love! Ben Affleck couldn’t keep his hands off Jennifer Lopez after giving her a passionate kiss goodbye.

After a day celebrating his 49th birthday with his three children on Sunday, August 15, the Oscar winner reunited with the “Jenny from the Block” singer, 52, on Tuesday. The recently rekindled couple was captured sharing a passionate kiss outside Ben’s Pacific Palisades home — and even their goodbye had more than one longing glance.

The Argo star placed his hands on top of J. Lo’s shoulders and shared one last parting kiss in front of a woman, possibly the singer’s assistant, who also got a hug from the movie star.

But Ben couldn’t let go of his former fiancée, who he was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. One photo showed the director smiling as he looked back at her and touched her hand again before she headed to her car.

It’s clear the couple is head over heels for each other — and they don’t want to “[waste] any time,” an insider told In Touch in May.

Shortly after the Hustlers actress announced her split from now ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez on April 15, she quickly sought solace in the arms of the Good Will Hunting star.

Bennifer 2.0 is currently house-hunting together and has spent a lot of time with each other’s children. Ben shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while J. Lo shares twins Emme and Max, both 13, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. It’s all part of a happy family — insiders have told In Touch that both the Alias actress, 49, and the Latin singer, 52, have given their blessings to the couple.

Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed a binder in the other woman’s arms in the recently snapped photos. The binder bears the title “The Mother,” J. Lo’s upcoming Netflix movie. According to Deadline, J. Lo will play an assassin intent on protecting her daughter. It will be the first film of the actress/producer’s multi-year deal with the streaming platform.

J. Lo’s busy schedule doesn’t seem to be hurting the couple at all — Ben’s more than happy to spend hours on set to have some quality time with the triple threat.