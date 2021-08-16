Gone Girl? Ben Affleck celebrated his 49th birthday with a seemingly low-key outing with his three children in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades, where the star currently owns a home. Ben was photographed with his kids on their way to a family friend’s house despite rumors that his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, would be whisking him away for a birthday trip.

As for Jen, 52, the singer spent the day with her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, at producer Jennifer Klein’s annual Day of Indulgence, a very exclusive, women’s-only party.

But don’t worry — there doesn’t seem to be any trouble in paradise for the recently reunited couple!

Sunday, Affleck’s birthday, was all about family. Ben, 49, was spotted walking with his children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Alias actress and Ben announced their split in 2015. They were married for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018, when the divorce was finalized, but remain dedicated coparents.

“She’s wonderful,” Ben said on the Today show in March 2020. “I’m lucky [my kids] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.”

However, a birthday trip out of town with J. Lo may not be out of the question! The two have been packing on the PDA and were spotted on several outings since reconnecting earlier this year.

In July, the stars were extremely lovey-dovey on a getaway in France for the Grammy award winner’s 52nd birthday.

“Ben and Jen couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” a source told In Touch at the time. “They’re so adorable together! … Everyone appeared to be having a fun night!”

Jen and Ben were formerly engaged from 2002 to 2004 and became Instagram official in July after rekindling their romance, 17 years after their breakup. Prior to Ben, she was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. She and A-Rod, 46, called off their engagement in April 2021.

The “Jenny from the Block” singer also appeared to have spent the Saturday before Ben’s birthday cleaning up her social media. J. Lo deleted all of the photos of her and A-Rod on Instagram and unfollowed the baseball player as well.

A day with his kids and having your beau delete her ex off her social media? It sounds like a perfect birthday.

