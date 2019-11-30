Family time! Ben Affleck reunited with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, over Thanksgiving weekend in order to spend time with their three children as a family. On Wednesday, November 27, they were all spotted walking into a movie theater in Los Angeles.

Ben, 47, looked casual in a pair of jeans, a dark blue T-shirt, a dark gray jacket and light gray sneakers. Jen, 47, also opted for a casual look with jeans, a white and navy blue striped T-shirt, a tan cardigan and matching tan booties. The former couple’s three kids — Violet, 13, Seraphina, 10 and Samuel, 7 — were all dressed in comfy casual outfits as well. Ben’s mom, Christine Anne Boldt, also accompanied the family on their outing.

It looks like Ben and Jen were able to quickly get back on track after Ben had a relapse in his sobriety last month. As In Touch previously reported, Ben had a wild night out on October 26. He attended the UNICEF masquerade ball in L.A. where he appeared to be drunk, then he hit up the Commerce Casino. While at the casino, an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch Ben looked. “totally wasted.”

“Ben was so obviously drunk,” an additional onlooker added. “His hair was really messed up, he was having trouble walking and talking and his eyes were half-closed. He looked so sleepy and tired … I tried to talk to him at one point, but he was incoherent. He just threw his arms up in the air and walked away!”

The next day, Ben was spotted heading over to Jen’s house to visit the kids and he admitted to his slip up. “Well, you know, it happens. It’s a slip, but I’m not going to let it derail me,” he told a camera person.

Of course, Ben’s relapse caused some tension in his relationship with his ex-wife. “Jen is furious with Ben,” the source said to In Touch at the time. “Ben is an addict and alcoholic and he had a full on relapse, and it’s very serious. She knows what she’s dealing with here. She hates that Ben did it in public too, mainly because of their children, who are at ages where they hear things in school from other kids. Her main goal is to protect her kids.”

Now, it looks like the exes were able to settle their issues so they can celebrate the holidays as a family.

