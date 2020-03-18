Good reads! Ben Affleck and his new girlfriend, Ana de Armas, made a quick stop by the book store on Wednesday, March 18. The Deep Water costars were all smiles while out and about in Brentwood, California, and dressed casually for their shopping trip. The actress was even holding her fluffy dog as she enjoyed some quality time with her beau.

Ben, 47, and Ana, 31, have been spotted together on several occasions after filming wrapped on their psychological thriller film. Just one day ago, the Knives Out stunner shared photos taken by the Hollywood heartthrob during their Costa Rican getaway.

To no surprise, fans couldn’t help but praise his skills behind the camera in the comments section of her Instagram post. “He is a good photographer,” one replied. “Batman with the photography skills,” another complimented the Oscar winning performer.

Interestingly, the dynamic duo actually met before collaborating on the highly anticipated film, which is scheduled for a November 20 release date. However, while shooting their scenes and working on the project, they “became very close,” a source told In Touch exclusively in November 2019. “Their chemistry was off the charts,” another insider dished.

Ben is optimistic about Ana and they have a very special connection. “She makes him laugh, they talk about politics, it’s new, but it also feels like they’ve known each other for years,” a third insider told In Touch exclusively about their bond. “Ana is not your average Hollywood actress, and definitely not like any girl Ben has dated. It’s a budding romance that could definitely become something special. Put it this way, Ben seems very happy, and he definitely looks forward to coming to work.”

The filmmaker and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, finalized their divorce in 2018, after having three children together, Seraphina, Samuel and Violet. Jennifer, 47, has also moved on romantically with John Miller and they’re still going strong.

Luckily, Ben’s former flame thinks he found a great match in Ana and she “approves” of his blossoming relationship, a source exclusively told In Touch Weekly in the issue on newsstands now.

It looks like things are going well for the new couple!