Reunited! Ben Affleck spent some quality time with his children after returning to the United States following a vacation with new girlfriend and Deep Water costar, Ana de Armas.

Ben, 47, was spotted out and about with his kids — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 14. Their day started with a trip to a local pet store and ended with a nice little stroll through a nearby park. The Justice League actor looked casual in a black polo, black pants, a raincoat and brown boots.

Violet looked just like her famous mama in a casual outfit that included jeans, a bubble coat and navy blue espadrille flats. Her younger sister, Seraphina, looked comfy in an oversized tan hooded sherpa sweatshirt, black sweatpants featuring a star design down the leg and sneakers, but she changed into slides when they got to the park. Little Samuel looked adorable in a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and light blue velcro sneakers.

The actor’s outing with his family comes just days after he returned from a jet setting vacation with his new lady love. As In Touch previously reported, Ben and Ana, 31, were spotted sightseeing in her native country of Cuba during a vacation after they finished shooting their upcoming film. An eyewitness who saw the couple in the VIP area of the Cuban Art Factory in Havana, Cuba on March 5 exclusively told In Touch that while they looked “like friends,” they did seem “very close.”

The couple met before they were cast together on Deep Water, and an insider previously revealed to In Touch that sparks really started flying between Ben and the Knives Out star once they started working on set together in November 2019.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” the source added. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent. Ana was a fan of Ben’s work, she had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

