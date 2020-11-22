Back to where it started! Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas packed on the PDA during a steamy makeout session in New Orleans while re-shooting scenes for their upcoming film, Deep Water.

Ana, 32, wore a cozy oatmeal-colored sweater with jeans and her hair casually tied up in a bun. Ben, 48, wore a black sweater and dark jeans. The couple smiled and got flirty with each other while Ben enjoyed a cigarette on a balcony on Thursday, November 19. Ana also wore a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger. While it is most likely just a prop for their roles, as they portray a married couple in the film, it didn’t stop engagement rumors from swirling.

Ben met the Cuban-born actress on set in November 2019 and they hit it off immediately. “Their chemistry is off the charts. They’ve become very close,” an insider told In Touch in March, shortly after they went public with their relationship. “Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent.”

The couple was first spotted out together in March during a vacation to Ana’s native Cuba where they took in the sights and enjoyed date night dinners with friends. Then, they jetted off to a romantic couple’s getaway in Costa Rica before touching down in the United States.

Since the coronavirus pandemic reached a peak in America by the time they returned stateside, the Good Will Hunting alum and the Knives Out actress quickly hunkered down and started to self-quarantine together. They enjoyed coffee runs and leisurely strolls around the neighborhood with their dogs during the lockdown in Los Angeles.

After several months of dating, Ben introduced Ana to his three children after securing ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s blessing. The exes share daughter Violet, 14, daughter Seraphina, 11, and son Samuel, 8. The Argo actors and the brunette beauty were spotted enjoying a walk with his three kids in May, and they even brought their pups along for the sweet family outing.

The following month, Ben introduced the Blade Runner 2049 star to his mother, Christine Anne Boldt, who gave her son’s new girlfriend her seal of approval. Christine thinks Ana is a “positive influence” on Ben, another source told In Touch in June. She’s “thrilled to see him so happy and in such a good place.”

The couple has been laying low and were last spotted out together in August, but it’s safe to say they’re still going strong!

Scroll through the gallery below for photos of Ben and Ana packing on the PDA in New Orleans.