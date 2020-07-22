On this week’s 90 Day Fiancé Follow Up, Avery Warner speaks out about the show being “constructed,” Nicole Nafziger and Laura Jallali get in a heated exchange on social media over what to do with Nicole’s daughter, May, and Kalani’s dad, Low, finally speaks up and confronts Asuelu about his bad behavior.

It looks like one of the stars of 90 Day Fiancé isn’t happy with how she was perceived on the show. Avery spoke out on social media as to how she thinks the hit TLC series portrays those who appear on the reality franchise. “Can’t always believe what you see on TV [heart emoji]. You guys get 5 [percent] of the real story, and that’s constructed how the network wants the people to view the person,” she wrote. “I encourage everyone not to get so caught up with any kind of TV show as the truth, it’s not worth it lol, it’s all very constructed.”

90 Day Fiancé alum Nicole put franchise costar Laura in her place after Laura said Nicole should go back to her daughter, May, in Florida and leave her fiancé, Azan Tefou in Morocco. The ladies got into an exchange in the comments of Nicole’s recent Instagram post featuring her 5-year-old daughter. Nicole made sure to tell Laura that their stories aren’t the same and she can’t draw her own conclusions without all the details.

Plus, Kalani’s dad finally confronts Asuelu about his poor behavior around his wife and daughter. The unlikely pair went to take the dog for a walk and that’s when Kalani’s dad, Low, spoke up. “I don’t like you cussing in front of my wife and my daughter, that’s not acceptable. And besides, it was Oliver’s birthday that day and everything went to s–t,” Low told him. Luckily, Asuelu finally admitted that he regretted acting that way.

And finally, Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem get into an argument over Michael’s female friends and Angela threatens to call off the wedding!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

