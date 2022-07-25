Done deal! Little People, Big World alums Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff have officially sold their Portland, Oregon, home.

The couple’s former home sold for an astonishing $730,000 on Friday, July 22, according to a listing viewed by In Touch. The 2,118-square-foot property sits on a private cul de sac and boasts four massive bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The news of the sale is fresh off headlines the pair bought and settled into their own farm. “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon … IT. IS. TIME,” the mom of three, 32, shared the exciting news via Instagram in June 2022, alongside a video that documented their time at Roloff Farms and their new home. “We bought a farm! And look what’s in our backyard Yup, that’s our trestle.”

The former TLC alum detailed that trains are a huge theme in her romance to Jeremy, 31, and the pair took it as a sign. “If you read our book (or even just looked at the cover lol) you know the significance that this train trestle has played in our love story and lives,” Oregon resident continued in the caption. “It’s where Jer asked me to be his girlfriend, it’s where he asked me to marry him, it’s where we took the photo for the cover of our New York Times best-selling book, and it’s within walking distance of my parent’s property.”

Prior to the purchase, Audrey and Jeremy had considered buying Roloff Farms, however, Jeremy’s father, Matt Roloff, instead put 16 acres of the property on the market in May 2022.

A month later, the “Behind the Scenes” podcast host reflected on the missed opportunity in a lengthy Instagram Story. “Jer and I hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was led to believe was possible. He made it very known to his family and publicly on TV,” she wrote at the time. “It became a mutual dream when we got married, and we started working towards it.”

The farm drama caused major strife within the family as Jeremy’s mother, Amy Roloff, revealed Jeremy and his twin brother, Zach Roloff, are not on good terms and only get together for birthdays.