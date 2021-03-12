Home is where the heart is! Meri Brown shared her excitement after confirming her daughter, Mariah Brown, and Mariah’s fiancée, Audrey Kriss, are moving to Utah in a new Sister Wives teaser clip.

“So, the girls were visiting in January. That’s when they told us,” Meri, 50, said about the couple’s plans to relocate from Chicago in a video posted by TLC on Friday, March 12. The Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said she understood why Mariah, 25, and Audrey were ready to hit the road again after previously hearing their reasons for returning to the family’s original stomping grounds.

“The main one being at Christmas, she was realizing how long it had been since she had seen everybody. She’s like ‘I’ve got all these siblings, and I’m not seeing them growing up, especially Ariella and Soloman and Truely,” Meri explained.

Ariella, 5, and Soloman, 9, are the biological kids of family patriarch Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, who married in 2010. Kody, 52, later adopted her three children, David, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16, from a previous relationship. As for Truely, she is one of six kids shared by Kody and sister wife Christine Brown. Kody and Christine also share Aspyn, 25, Mykelti, 24, Paedon, 22, Gwendlyn, 19, and Ysabel, 17.

Kody is a father of 18, which makes family gatherings a big event. “Mariah has always been very closely bonded to her siblings and I love that,” Meri said in a confessional. “I get that Mariah is doing what she’s doing,” the reality star continued. “She’s going to college and you know, furthering her education and stuff and starting this relationship and family with Audrey. She still has her siblings in the back of her head, and they are still super important to her and that is sweet.”

Although the Brown family lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, it will be a much shorter road trip and flight for Mariah and Audrey to come visit from Utah. Mariah previously decided to live in Illinois while studying social work at Loyola University.

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Mariah and Audrey announced their engagement in February 2019, one month after Mariah popped the question during the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

“We had just started dating when we came for the first time two years ago and it was such a special time for us that I wanted to propose there,” Mariah told People at the time, revealing how her loved ones reacted to the news. “Our friends and family have all been so excited for us! I actually think my dad almost cried! He really likes Audrey. All of our friends have been so sweet and offering to help and our families are obviously excited to share their input.”

Now, we’ll get to see the family help to plan Mariah and Audrey’s wedding!