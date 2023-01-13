Ashton Kutcher was once one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, and his dating history proves it!

While the actor – who is starring in Netflix’s new rom-com, Your Place Or Mine, opposite Reese Witherspoon, premiering in February 2023 – has dated a slew of starlets over the years, one of his most memorable romances was with ex-wife Demi Moore, whom he started dating in 2003 and wed in 2005.

Though the pair’s 15-year age difference was the talk of Tinseltown, Ashton and Demi appeared to be one of the industry’s strongest couples at the time; however, the actors shocked fans across the globe when they called it quits after six years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2013.

While appearing on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast in February 2020, the Two and a Half Men star opened up about where the former flames’ relationship stood post-split. “We don’t hang out. You know. It’s all good, we don’t hang out,” he told host Marc Maron, adding, “I make a really conscious effort to stay in touch with the girls. It was eight years. There’s no badness.”

Speaking highly of Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Scout Willis – Demi’s kids from her marriage with ex Bruce Willis – Ashton continued, “I loved them and I’m never gonna stop loving them and respecting them and honoring them and rooting for them to be successful in whatever they’re pursuing. At the same time, I’m not their father. I was never trying to be their father. I always had respect for Bruce and I think he’s a brilliant human being and a wonderful man. So if they don’t want an engagement with me, I’m not gonna force it upon them, but they all do and it’s great.”

The Ranch actor first met his current wife, Mila Kunis, while starring on That ‘70s Show, which premiered in 1998. Despite playing each other’s love interest on the beloved sitcom, the couple didn’t get together until 2012, as Mila was only 14 and Ashton was 19 when they first started filming together.

During a 2018 appearance on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, the Luckiest Girl Alive actress opened up about how the couple finally took their relationship to the next level. “I did a movie called Friends With Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached. We lived our movies out,” she said at the time. “We were just like, let’s just hook up. Let’s have fun. We’re both single. We both trust each other. Everything’s great.”

Mila went on to say that she realized she had feelings for Ashton – both of whom will guest star on Netflix’s That ‘90s Show – when he casually told her about someone he was dating. “I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight,” she said on the podcast. “I was like, you know what, I actually care about you. I don’t want to mess anything up so I’m just going to walk away before it becomes too much. And he was like, ‘Got it.’ And the next day, he showed up to my house and he was like, ‘Move in with me’ and I said, ‘OK.’”

The pair wed in July 2015 and share two children together, welcoming daughter Wyatt in October 2014 and son Dimitri in November 2016.

