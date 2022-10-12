Cashing in! Mila Kunis first made a splash in the entertainment biz after she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the beloved sitcom, That ‘70s Show, when she was just 14 years old. Since then, she’s starred in some of the biggest blockbusters spanning across all movie genres, including the critically acclaimed thriller, Black Swan, comedies Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and most recently, the Netflix adaptation of the New York Times best-selling mystery novel, Luckiest Girl Alive. Keep reading to find out details about Mila Kunis’ net worth, how she makes her money aside from acting and more.

What Is Mila Kunis’ Net Worth?

Mila is worth around $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mila Kunis Got Her Big Break on ‘That ‘70’s Show’:

Mila was just 14 years old when she was cast on That ‘70s Show alongside now-husband, Ashton Kutcher. While speaking to Vanity Fair in October 2022, the actress confirmed longtime rumors that she lied about her age to get on the show. “There’s a rumor going around that I may or may not have lied about my age,” she told the outlet. “I’d like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did.”

Photo by Michael Lavine/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The mom of two went on to reveal that by the time producers and studio execs figured out her real age, they adored her too much to do anything about it.

“However, by the time I went to what was then a producer’s network call…you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher,’” she continued. “They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh P.S., I’m 14.’ But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you at that point so what did we care?’”

Though Mila was catapulted to A-list status because of her role on That ‘70s Show, she had a steady acting career as a child before finding fame as Jackie Burkhart, as she had recurring roles on 7th Heaven, Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher, Get Real and Grounded for Life. She also guest-starred on numerous television shows, including Days of Our Lives, Baywatch and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Mila Kunis Has Had a Successful Movie Career:

Mila successfully transitioned from the small screen to the big screen after That ‘70s Show ended in 2006, starring in Forgetting Sarah Marshall opposite Kristen Bell, Russell Brand and Jason Segel before showing off her dramatic acting chops in Boot Camp, Max Payne, The Book of Eli and Black Swan, which earned her multiple award nominations, including a SAG Award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Mila has also starred in Date Night, Friends With Benefits, The Color of Time, Oz the Great and Powerful, Bad Moms, A Bad Moms Christmas, The Spy Who Dumped Me and more. Most recently, she starred in Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive.

Mila Kunis Is A Voice Actor:

Not only does Mila have a successful on-screen career, but she’s also a celebrated voice actor, having voiced Meg on Family Guy since 1999. Additionally, she’s had voice-over roles in Stoner Cats and Robot Chicken.