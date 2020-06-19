See Where the Cast of ‘That ‘70s Show’ Is Today

They’re all alright! That ‘70s Show is responsible for cultivating some of the most famous faces in Hollywood today. After eight seasons and almost 10 years on set, the cast of the sitcom has changed a lot since the show wrapped in 2006.

Thankfully, the cast is still very close and even has a “group text,” Topher Grace told Us Weekly in November 2019. Although we would all love a reunion show, it’s unlikely the now-mega stars will be able to coordinate their schedules. “I just think the good thing about that show is everyone had so much success in lots of different ways that I think it would be hard to bring the group together,” Topher said at the time. “But I would love to do it.”

While Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made their characters’ love story come true, things haven’t been as dreamy for some of the other cast members. Danny Masterson, who played stoner Steven Hyde, has been under fire after being charged with three counts of rape on Wednesday, June 17.

In court documents obtained by In Touch, the alleged incidents took place between 2001 and 2003 in Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home. The actor was accused of assaulting three women “by force or fear.” He was released on $3.3 million bail after he was booked at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center, according to LAPD spokeswoman Officer Rosario Cervantes.

The Ranch actor’s arraignment is scheduled for September 18 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If convicted of the charges against him, he could face a possible maximum sentence of 45 years to life in state prison.

“Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify,” criminal attorney Tom Mesereau wrote in a statement to In Touch following the allegations and charges against his client.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately, the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false,” Mesereau added.

Scroll below to see what the rest of the That ’70s Show cast is up to today.