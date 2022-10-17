One hot mama! Mila Kunis has been a force to be reckoned with ever since she got her big break on That ‘70s Show, in which she portrayed the bratty – albeit hilarious and lovable – Jackie Burkhart opposite now-husband Ashton Kutcher, with whom she shares two children, Wyatt and Dimitri.

In an October 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the Ukraine native opened up about being cast on the show, confirming longtime rumors that she lied to producers and studio execs about her age to get the part.

“I’d like to make it very clear now that I did lie. I did,” she told the outlet. “However, by the time I went to what was then a producer’s network call…you have to sign a contract before you get the job and in my contract I had to put an asterisk for ‘studio teacher.’ They were like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Oh P.S., I’m 14.’ But at that point if you talk to the creators, they were like, ‘We loved you at that point so what did we care?’”

Ever since then, the actress has successfully made the transition from sitcom queen to silver screen siren, having starred in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and beloved comedies, including Max Payne, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Book of Eli, Date Night, Black Swan, Friends With Benefits, Ted, the Bad Moms movies and The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Mila also starred in Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive, which premiered on the streaming service in October 2022 and is based on the 2015 mystery/thriller novel by Jessica Knoll. In the film, the actress portrays Ani FaNelli, a writer who is forced to face her dark high school history as she agrees to speak out in a true crime documentary about her harrowing past.

