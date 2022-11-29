They’re back! The trailer for Netflix’s That ‘90s Show – the highly anticipated spinoff of beloved sitcom That ‘70s Show – dropped on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and features some very familiar faces. Keep reading to find out everything to know about That ‘90s Show, including the release date, cast, plot and more.

‘That ‘90s Show’ Release Date

Fans of the long-awaited series will be able to catch all 10 episodes of season 1 on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

‘That ‘90s Show’ Cast: Who Is New, Who Is Returning?

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are reprising their roles as Red Forman and Kitty Forman, respectively. Newcomers Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), Reyn Doi (Ozzie) and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate) round out the main cast.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

‘That ‘90s Show’ Trailer and Plot

The plot of That ‘90s Show differs slightly from the plot of That ‘70s Show, but the new series has many similarities to its predecessor. “It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red,” the show’s description on YouTube reads.

While the trailer initially shows a bit of a more fun-loving side of Red as he dances with Kitty in the kitchen, it’s clear that Red is still the same grouchy old man fans have come to know and love as he interacts with his granddaughter and her new friends, who have taken over the basement – and of course, partake in some of the activities that Eric, Donna and the rest of the original crew were known for.

Will the Cast of ‘That ‘70s Show’ Appear on ‘That ‘90s Show’?

The majority of the original cast are set to reprise their roles in at least one episode of That ‘90s Show. Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Forman), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) and Tommy Chong (Leo) all have credits on the show’s IMDB page.

Though fans are undoubtedly excited to watch their favorite cast members return to the small screen, Mila and Ashton – whose characters did not end up together but are married in real life – had a few qualms with the show bringing Kelso and Jackie back as a couple.

“My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” the Luckiest Girl Alive actress told Variety in September 2022. “You know what, I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez.’ I think that I ended up with Wilmer [Valderrama]’s character. And I was like [to Ashton], ‘Why are you and I together?’”

Despite the plot twist, Mila went on to say that the series is “very cute,” noting: “Anyone who has ever watched or loved That ’70s Show will be really happy with it.”

For this part, Ashton told Variety in July 2022 that “it was really nostalgic to be back on the set,” later adding: “It’s all the same folks that made That ’70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre. Mila and I were contemplating [doing the show]. We thought, ‘Listen, we’re only in the position that we’re in because of that show, so let’s just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”