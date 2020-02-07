It seems like they’ve known each other forever. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married in July 2015, but their relationship started long before that — and it really was a “just friends” situation when it all began.

The couple began dating early on in 2012. Ashton, 41, and Mila, 36, were both on That 70’s Show together, but the actress was very young at the time. She was just 14 at the start of the show, which was her first significant role, whereas Ashton was 20.

Ashton appeared on The Howard Stern Show in June 2017 and revealed that Mila felt like his “little sister” when they first started filming the sitcom together. “I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show,” he explained, adding that he would even help her with her chemistry homework at the time. “It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ It was really awkward. She was 14! … I wanted to make sure she was OK.”

“We started dating with the idea we’re both never going to get married,” Mila told Howard. Ashton had been married before — to actress Demi Moore — and Mila began dating Macaulay Culkin in 2002. They had a long relationship that Kunis’ publicist confirmed ended in January 2011.

“I was single and having the best time ever,” Mila told Howard of the time after her split from Macaulay. “I was totally dating, having a great time, and I was like, ‘I’m never getting married.’ [Ashton’s] like, ‘Great, neither am I!’ And we’re like shaking hands on it and we’re like, ‘Life is great!’ A year later, we’re like, ‘Tomorrow, let’s get married.'”

The actress said things were just fun between them at first, but her feelings changed and she wanted more. “When I realized I was nervous [about him going out with someone else and me losing him], was when I spoke to him,” she explained. “I was like, ‘I don’t like this anymore.’”

Clearly it worked out for them, because the couple is now happily married and share two children together — Wyatt and Dimitri. To learn more about their interesting and long relationship, scroll through our gallery below!