Ashley Olsen enjoys being in a “low-key” and “private” relationship with her boyfriend of nearly four years, Louis Eisner, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Ashley is still dating Louis,” the insider says about their status today. “He doesn’t crave the spotlight, so that’s a huge plus. And her twin sister, Mary-Kate, adores him.”

Shutterstock

The bicoastal artist, 32, and Ashley, 35, reportedly started seeing each other in 2017, with the duo stepping out for their first red carpet together at the Hammer Museum’s Gala in the Garden in October of that year. Ashley and Louis met through mutual high school friends and were platonic before a romance sparked between them.

In recent months, Ashley and Louis were there to help Mary-Kate, 35, “during her breakup from Olivier [Sarkozy],” the source adds, referencing the couple’s split after nearly six years of marriage. Olivier, 51, and Mary-Kate finalized their divorce in January, eight months after the former Full House star signed a petition for divorce in April 2020. Her motion was stalled amid the coronavirus pandemic, leading her to file an emergency order to end her marriage the following month, but a judge rejected the bid until a later time.

“The men who Ashley and Mary-Kate date have to understand their dynamic,” the source tells In Touch. “Complete privacy, their closeness and running a $500 million business comes first. Most guys can’t deal with that. Louis gets it, Oliver didn’t. They are very hard to get to know, but once you’re in their inner circle, which is very small, you’re in.”

FIA Pictures/MEGA

Another insider previously told In Touch that Mary-Kate’s divorce actually brought her and Ashley even “closer together.” The insider added, “It wasn’t the [17-year] age difference, but Ashley never thought they were a good match.”

Ashley and Mary-Kate have both chosen to lead more private lives after walking away from their acting careers in 2010 to pursue the world of fashion with their successful brand The Row. “We were raised to be discreet people,” Mary-Kate told i-D magazine when asked about their collection’s understated and classic style, adding, “I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference.”

It appears Louis fits in perfectly with the Olsen twins!