Hmm … Ariana Grande seemingly shaded her ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, in her new song, “Positions.”

“Heaven sent you to me, I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history,” the pop star, 27, sings. Although the lyrics may not seem *that* telling, the blonde babe puts emphasis on the “peat” part of “repeat,” so it sounds a whole lot like PETE.

When the music video dropped on Friday, October 23, fans erupted with praise on Twitter. “Ari said … ‘Heaven sent you to me. I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.’ re-PETE history. Pete Davidson! Cmon Ariana!” one user wrote, while another added, “Ariana did not just split repeat to sound like re–PETE hahahah so smart #POSITIONS,” and a third chimed in, “I hope I don’t re-PETE history omg Ariana your mind >>>>.”

Even Ari’s brother, Frankie Grande, got in on the commenting and gushed over his sibling. “A MASTERPIECE! Women can truly do everything,” he shared on Instagram. “I am so proud of you my incredible, powerful, inspirational little sister.”

Ariana was briefly engaged to Pete before ending their romance in October 2018. In a candid interview, Ariana called the Saturday Night Live star a “distraction” following her split from late rapper Mac Miller. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she told Vogue in July 2019.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

These days, however, the “7 Rings” songstress is happily in a relationship with Dalton Gomez. She confirmed their romance in her music video with Justin Bieber called “Stuck With U” in May. At the end of the clip, Ariana could be seen sharing an embrace with her man, whose face is initially out of the frame. However, while dancing, Dalton is revealed to the world and fans were thrilled.

“Ariana sees something different in Dalton that she has never seen before in guys she has previously dated,” a source close to the star told Us Weekly in August. Pete and ex-boyfriends Big Sean and Mac Miller never “met her needs in the same way Dalton does,” they said. “Her exes acted as though she was demanding and had crazy standards.”

The insider added that Ari “really, really likes” her new man and believes “he is the type of guy she has been looking for.” Sorry, Pete!