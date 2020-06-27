Thank you, next! Ariana Grande’s kept her recent relationship private, but the “7 Rings” singer finally started to open up about her new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. After avoiding the public eye for the first few months of their romance, the couple began to share more and more on social media. Though Dalton’s account is private, Ari has been featuring her man on both her feed and in her Stories, especially when they celebrated her 27th birthday on Friday, June 26. But who is Dalton exactly? Get the details on Ariana’s boyfriend below.

Dalton Gomez is a real estate agent.

Dalton’s bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website says that he’s been in the luxury real estate business for five years, and he’s got some major experience under his belt. In addition to being the sole buyer’s agent for the company, he also served as the Director of Operations for his first three years on the job. Ari likely isn’t the only celebrity he’s close with. His work sees him doing business with A-listers as he helps close high-profile deals.

Dalton and Ari have been involved for a while.

The couple were first spotted kissing in February, though his identity wasn’t confirmed until March. They finally made their public debut in May when Ariana featured her boyfriend in the “Stuck With U” music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber. The video, filmed during the coronavirus quarantine, featured celebrities and fans alike — including Ari and Dalton, who could be seen dancing together at the end of the clip.

He made his debut on her Instagram at the end of May in honor of another collab. After the Nickelodeon alum partnered with Lady Gaga for “Rain on Me,” a new single of Gaga’s Chromatica album, she shared behind-the-scenes shots of him creating “rain” for the artists’ “The Chromatica Weather Girls” sketch. Her Story showed him squirting her umbrella with what appeared to be a detachable sink faucet sprayer. Too cute.

Courtesy Ariana Grande/Instagram

Dalton got her a super thoughtful birthday present.

As they got their party on, Ariana shared the sweet photos and messages her friends wrote for her. One slide seemingly featured a photo from her boyfriend’s private Instagram as they cuddled close with her sitting on his lap. Another video showed him dancing with one of her pups. Other Stories revealed the gifts he and pal Alfredo Flores got her, both before and after she unwrapped them. The finished products were framed photos of her pooches — and they clearly made Ari emotional. “The most stunning and thoughtful,” she captioned a photo of the presents. “Crying a lot.”