It’s Official! Ariana Grande Confirms Relationship With Dalton Gomez in New Music Video ‘Stuck With U’

Finally! Ariana Grande confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez in her new music video with Justin Bieber called “Stuck With U.”

At the end of the clip, the 26-year-old can be seen sharing an embrace with her man, whose face is initially out of the frame. However, while dancing, Dalton is revealed to the world and fans are living for it.

“Yup, that’s Dalton Gomez … OMFG finally confirmed. We love you and 100 percent support this!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Dalton Gomez … you are … PERFECT FOR OUR GIRL.” A third, meanwhile, said, “You know what? I think we should talk about how Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are the new IT couple.”

The pop star was rumored to be dating the real estate hotshot after they were spotted making out at a bar in Northridge in February 2020. Based on the video, it also appears they’ve been quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, eagle-eyed Arianators noticed Dalton popping up on the brunette babe’s Instagram Stories. One photo featured him playing video games with his back to the camera, while another showed his hands petting the Grammy winner’s dog Toulouse. The “7 Rings” singer follows her beau on Instagram, too.

Ariana was briefly engaged to Pete Davidson before ending their romance in October 2018. In a candid interview, Ariana called Pete a “distraction” after her split from late rapper Mac Miller. “It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” she told Vogue in July 2019.

Ari was single for almost a year before being romantically linked to Social House artist Mikey Foster in June 2019. The musical pair were seen “holding hands” while out together in Chicago in August 2019, Us Weekly reported at the time. Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, told the outlet that Mikey is a “really sweet guy” and described a “double date” he went on with his sister in September 2019.

However, he went on to clarify his words the following day. “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in a relationship,’ the 37-year-old told the outlet. “She is single. And my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally.”

Here’s hoping Ari and Dalton are in it for the long haul!

