Brandi Cyrus had nothing but positive things to say about mom Tish Cyrus amid the rumored rift between the music manager and Brandi’s sister Noah Cyrus over Dominic Purcell.

“My mom is in this era of really being unapologetic about who she is and what she’s about,” Brandi, 36, told E! News at the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 7. “And I love that for her. She has been so supportive of all of us. She’s really the backbone of the family.”

The DJ continued, “She co-manages Miley [Cyrus] and Noah, and for her to be in the limelight a little bit and for people to see the star that is Tish Cyrus makes me happy.”

Though Brandi did not mention any family drama directly, she hinted that the love and support between them would conquer all negativity.

“At the end of the day, your family’s what you have and your family is what matters, and those relationships are more important than anything to us,” she concluded.

The rumors of a feud among the Cyruses began in late February when a source told Us Weekly that Tish, 56, had “stolen” now-husband Dominic, 54, from Noah, 24.

“Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him,” the insider said, adding that Tish was reportedly “aware” that Noah was “seeing” Dominic at the time. Tish first sparked dating rumors with Dominic in July 2022.

When Dominic and Tish tied the knot in August 2023, Noah was noticeably absent from her mom’s big day, while siblings Brandi, Miley, 31, and Trace Cyrus were in attendance. Braison Cyrus also skipped the nuptials.

The source told Us Weekly that Noah was not invited to the wedding. “[She] is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her,” the insider added.

A source exclusively told In Touch on March 7 that Tish was “confused” about Noah’s alleged claim about Dominic. “The whole thing is just kind of insane,” the insider said. “Noah has her side and Tish has hers.”

Meanwhile, the Cyrus matriarch is reportedly “not open to any reconciliation” with her daughter, a source told Us Weekly. Miley also reportedly got involved in the feud.

“Miley is devastated her family’s been torn apart,” the insider said. “[She] believes [the family rift is] beyond repair at this time.”