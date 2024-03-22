She’s the Barbie to his Ken. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been a couple for more than a decade, but their relationship is notoriously private. So, many fans were wondering about the status of their romance when Eva was seemingly absent during her longtime partner’s performance of “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, 2024. Though she revealed that she was hanging out backstage by his dressing room earlier in the evening, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that Eva’s snub was the latest example of the twosome leading “separate lives.” So, are they still together?

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Still Together?

Ryan and Eva appear to still be together. However, a source exclusively dished to In Touch on March 21, 2024, that the couple is “hanging on by a thread” after the actress was “nowhere to be found” during his Oscars performance.

“Ryan and Eva don’t like to go to events together, but the Oscars were different. It just goes to show how separate their lives are,” the insider said.

One source of tension for the pair is Eva’s “jealousy,” as the source revealed that she feels resentful over putting her career on hold in 2012 to focus on their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. “Eva has given up a lot to support Ryan and be a hands-on mother to their two daughters,” the source said. “Ryan goes to set and enjoys his work and interacts with his colleagues, while she’s sitting home caring for their kids with no other social life.”

The source continued, “It hasn’t been easy for her to be the primary parent as Ryan pursues so many acting roles. She adores being a mother and supporting Ryan, but that doesn’t mean it’s not difficult at times.”

Additionally, the source said Eva would like to be more open about her and Ryan’s relationship. “It may not seem obvious, but he’s very dominant and dictates how they live their public life. He insists on their ultra-private image, and from the beginning he was the one who decided that they would not step out together,” the source said of Ryan.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

The couple has also disagreed over their living situation, as the source said Eva wants to move out of L.A. And then, there’s the topic of having more kids.

“Ryan has brought up having another child, but that led to another fight between them, because Eva doesn’t want one,” revealed the source. “Eva’s decision on baby No. 3 might be the final straw; they could break up over it.”

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Married?

Neither Eva nor Ryan publicly confirmed that they tied the knot. However, a source exclusively told In Touch that the couple “had a secret backyard wedding at their Los Feliz home” in 2022.

“It was very intimate — just their immediate family and the kids attended,” the insider added.

Eva hinted at their nuptials in June 2022 by referring to Ryan as “my husband” during an appearance on Australia’s Today show. Additionally, in November 2022, she debuted a tattoo — which she apparently got in 2020 — of the phrase “de Gosling” on her left wrist. The ink translates from Spanish to “of Gosling” in English. Many fans wondered at the time if this was her way of confirming that they had gotten married.

When Did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Start Dating?

Ryan and Eva met on the set of their 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines. They walked the red carpet together for the first time — and the only time — in September 2012 at the Toronto International Film Festival. Two years later, in September 2014, the couple welcomed Esmeralda, followed by Amada in April 2016.