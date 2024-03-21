Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have kept their romance firmly under wraps, but an insider exclusively tells In Touch they quietly said “I do” during a low-key affair two years ago. “They had a secret backyard wedding at their Los Feliz home [pictured],” says the insider. “It was very intimate — just their immediate family and the kids attended.” (Eva’s mom and dad live with the couple at their Santa Barbara home.)

In June 2022, Eva referred to Ryan as “my husband” during an appearance on Australia’s Today show, but they have yet to announce their marital status.