Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have kept their romance firmly under wraps, but an insider exclusively tells In Touch they quietly said “I do” during a low-key affair two years ago. “They had a secret backyard wedding at their Los Feliz home [pictured],” says the insider. “It was very intimate — just their immediate family and the kids attended.” (Eva’s mom and dad live with the couple at their Santa Barbara home.)

Amazon Big Spring Sale

Deal of the Day

50 Amazing Deals From Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2024 You Don’t Want to Miss View Deal

In June 2022, Eva referred to Ryan as “my husband” during an appearance on Australia’s Today show, but they have yet to announce their marital status.

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Married?
 Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Married? See the Tattoo That Has Fans Speculating They May Have Wed

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.