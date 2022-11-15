Wedding bells? Eva Mendes is flaunting a tattoo that has fans wondering if she and her partner Ryan Gosling have married after more than a decade as a couple.

The Hitch actress, 48, shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday, November 15, showing her ink reading “de Gosling” on her left wrist. It translates in Spanish to “of Gosling.” In Hispanic cultures, a husband’s last name is often added to a wife’s original surname with the same wording.

Though the brunette beauty first got the tattoo in 2020, this is the first time she’s prominently shown it off. Eva posed with her arm held up covering her face with her inner wrist prominently showing off her body art.

Either way, the Miami native proved that her romance with Ryan is still going strong after they met and fell in love in 2011 while filming the drama The Place Between the Pines. She captioned the picture with two black heart emoji as well as one featuring crossed swords.

The famously private couple rarely speak about their relationship. The pair share two daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6. The ink excited fans in the comments section, with several exclaiming, “That tattoo!!!” Another wrote, “A beautiful lady and a really, really sweet tattoo.”

At the time Eva and Ryan, 42, first got together, the Training Day star wasn’t a fan of the idea of marriage.

“It’s a very old-fashioned, archaic kind of thing,” Eva told Chelsea Handler during a 2011 appearance on her former E! late night talk show, Chelsea Lately. “We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that? I think husband and wife, they’re very unsexy words.” She continued, “I actually think it’s really sexy to be with someone in their 50s or 60s and be like ‘that’s my boyfriend.'”

But Eva also never pictured herself as a mother, let alone a wife. “I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby,” she revealed on Australia’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show in October 2020, adding, “I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family.”