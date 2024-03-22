Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have remained one of Hollywood’s most private couples, ever since they met and fell in love while making the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

After doing press together for that movie, the pair has refused to walk the red carpet as a couple in the years since. They even managed to have two daughters out of the glare of the public eye, as Eva kept her pregnancies a secret.

Despite being so low-key, Ryan and Eva have given fans enough information to detail the timeline of their romance, from costars to parents to a secret marriage.