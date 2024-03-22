Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Split photos 400

Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for Warner Bros ; SHADES / MEGA

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Relationship Timeline: From Movie Costars to Parents

News
Mar 22, 2024 5:54 pm·
By
Picture

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have remained one of Hollywood’s most private couples, ever since they met and fell in love while making the 2012 film The Place Beyond the Pines.

St. Tropez Purity Self-Tan Mist

Deal of the Day

This ‘Sunsational’ Self-Tan Mist Leaves a ‘Natural Glow’ — 15% Off View Deal

After doing press together for that movie, the pair has refused to walk the red carpet as a couple in the years since. They even managed to have two daughters out of the glare of the public eye, as Eva kept her pregnancies a secret.

Despite being so low-key, Ryan and Eva have given fans enough information to detail the timeline of their romance, from costars to parents to a secret marriage.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture