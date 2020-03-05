Role of a Lifetime! A Look Back at Eva Mendes’ Career and How She Fell in Love With Ryan Gosling

It was meant to be! Eva Mendes worked hard to become a household name in the movie industry, and she landed several roles over the years that proved her star power. The actress began her career in the late 1990s, appearing in thrillers like Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror and Urban Legends: Final Cut before securing other blockbuster films.

After proving that she could put on a captivating performance, Eva was featured in some more notable movies like Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious and the popular romantic comedy Hitch. It wasn’t until 2011 that she collaborated with her future love interest, Ryan Gosling, on The Place Beyond the Pines.

While they were shooting the crime drama, Eva and Ryan were spotted on a Disneyland date, fueling rumors they were a couple in real life. Interestingly, they actually knew each other before the movie, but grew closer on set. Even though they kept mum about their relationship for some time, it was revealed in July 2014 they were expecting their first child together.

In September, Eva gave birth to their precious bundle of joy Esmeralda Amada Gosling. Just a few years later, the lovebirds welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Amada Lee Gosling, in April 2016.

Even though Ryan and Eva both have careers that involve the limelight, they manage to keep some level of privacy around their family. However, she did open up about her decision to have children in 2019, revealing she wasn’t planning on it until she sparked a serious connection with her former costar.

“Ryan Gosling happened,” she told Women’s Health during a candid interview. “I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have … not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

While sharing details about her personal life, Eva teased her possible return to acting as she has taken some time off to focus on her role as a mother. The star has also kept busy with her New York & Company fashion collection and partnership.

