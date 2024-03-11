Eva Mendes Attends 2024 Oscars to Support Ryan Gosling

Don’t let the red carpet fool you! Ryan Gosling’s longtime partner, Eva Mendes, did not walk the carpet with the actor ahead of the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 10, but she was there to support him backstage.

“Always by my man,” Eva, 50, captioned a video of herself backstage at the 2024 Oscars on Instagram. She looked casual in a long button-down denim skirt, a white blouse with a black shirt underneath, a light blue denim jacket and a black baseball cap.

Ryan, 43, walked the carpet in Los Angeles with his family, including sister Mandi Gosling, stepdad Valerio Attanasio and mom Donna Gosling. The Barbie actor channeled Ken in a black Gucci suit with silver detailing, while his sister looked glamorous in a gold and black dress. His mom and stepdad coordinated in black ensembles, but Donna added a nod to Barbie with a pink clutch purse.

Ryan is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken. Additionally, he’ll be performing his song “I’m Just Ken,” which is nominated for Best Original Song.

It’s not surprising that Eva did not appear on the red carpet alongside Ryan, whom she’s been with since 2011. The two are very rarely photographed at events together — in fact, the last time they walked a red carpet together was in 2012 to promote their film The Place Beyond the Pines, the project where their love began.

“We don’t do those things together,” Eva once responded to a fan who commented on throwback photos from the premiere. “Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there. By ‘not comfortable’ I mean exposing our very private life that we value. I’m still dying to do another movie with him though.”

After falling in love on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, Ryan and Eva went on to welcome daughter Esmeralda in 2014, followed by daughter Amada in 2016. Though their marriage has not been confirmed, Eva sparked rumors that she and Ryan tied the knot in November 2022 when she debuted a new tattoo on her wrist. The Spanish ink read, “de Gosling,” which translates to “of Gosling.” In Hispanic cultures, it’s common for a husband’s last name to be added to a wife’s surname in the same way. Eva got the tattoo in 2020.

Eva once revealed that she wasn’t a fan of the idea of marriage, telling Chelsea Handler on her talk show, Chelsea Lately, in 2011, “It’s a very old-fashioned, archaic kind of thing. We did it for land originally. How unromantic is that? I think husband and wife, they’re very unsexy words. I actually think it’s really sexy to be with someone in their 50s or 60s and be like ‘that’s my boyfriend.’”