Are they … or aren’t they? Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler recently took to Instagram to address engagement rumors to her boyfriend, Matt Roloff. Unfortunately, there’s no exciting news — er, yet!

“Thought I saw a ring on that left finger,” one person commented on a photo of her holding the newest addition to the famous family, Lilah. In response, the former farm manager, 52, wrote, “Hahah. No — we r [sic] just enjoying life with no rush — I promise to let ya know if that changes, tho [sic],” she said alongside a kissing emoji.

On September 18, Matt’s ex, Amy Roloff, got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Chris Marek, just one day after celebrating her birthday. “I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” the reality TV mama told People at the time. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Chris added that it was a very special moment, so he had to choose the perfect ring. “I was very nervous!” he admitted. “It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

As for Matt? Well, there’s no hard feelings between the pair. Following the exciting news, he congratulated his ex. “My buddy Ty and I got together for our regular Saturday morning breakfast today,” Matt, 58, wrote on a photo he shared of himself and his friend. “He doesn’t do social media … so I filled him in on Amy’s exciting engagement news. Congratulations to Amy and Chris!!”

Prior to Chris getting down on one knee, Amy talked about the possibility of getting married again post-divorce. “I would definitely love to get married one day,” she told Us Weekly in May. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.” The A Little Me author added that she takes “marriage very seriously” and said accepting a proposal is a decision that should not be taken lightly. She explained, “If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it. … I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Amy and Matt called it quits after nearly three decades of seemingly wedded bliss. “After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the couple revealed in a joint statement back in 2015. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising our four wonderful children, who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses.” The duo share four children, Jeremy and Zach, 29, Molly, 26, and Jacob, 22.