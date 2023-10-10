There are plenty of unlikely-seeming couples on TLC‘s hit show 90 Day Fiancé, but Eric and Leida seem like one of the strangest ones. Not only do they have a significant age difference, but they also just come from totally different backgrounds, and they don’t seem to have compatible lifestyles. Then again, fans have seen weirder pairs from the reality show walk down the aisle after their debut on 90 Day Fiancé, but did Eric and Leida’s marriage survive after season 6 in 2018?

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Eric and Leida Meet?

Like a lot of the other couples on the show, these two met online. After divorcing his first wife back in 2016, Eric started looking for a new relationship. He wasn’t having much luck in his hometown of Baraboo, Wisconsin, though, and decided maybe he was meant to be single. As a former marine, he was also considering traveling to Turkey or Syria and volunteering to fight ISIS — but he decided to give love one last shot, first. He posted a personal ad on an international website, and Leida, from Jakarta, Indonesia, was one of the first ones to respond.

How Old Are Eric and Leida?

Like the Wisconsin native explained on the show, the couple actually has a fairly significant age difference. He was a 40-year-old divorced dad with three kids. She, on the other hand, was a 29-year-old single mom to a 5-year-old son at the time.

Are Eric and Leida Still Together?

Many fans see Eric and Leida as one of the show’s most toxic couples. Leida has even been labeled as one of 90 Day Fiancé’s worst villains for the way she treated Eric’s daughter Tasha, which included kicking her out of their home when she was a teen and filing a restraining order against her. Eric was equally as despised for supporting Leida’s actions. However, Leida and Tasha eventually worked out their differences.

Against all odds, Eric and Leida have stuck it out as a couple. They bought a house together in 2020 and appeared to still be together when both parties deleted their Instagram accounts in December 2022.

Why Was Leida Arrested?

Leida made headlines in October 2023 when she was arrested for theft and wire fraud after she was suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department revealed on October 9. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

The statement continued, “Some victims reporting several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws. … It was further discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes.”

Leida faces theft charges from “a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution.” Additional charges could come about as the investigation continues.