90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha has been arrested in Wisconsin for theft and wire fraud after being suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from her workplace.

“On Thursday, October 5, 2023, the Portage Police Department was notified by the owners of Loggerhead Deco, located on La Dawn Dr. in the city of Portage regarding an internal theft involving a temp employee employed as their bookkeeper,” a press release from the Portage Police Department confirmed on Monday, October 9. “Through the investigation, it was determined the employee had made fraudulent payments and withdraws to several business accounts and customers using Loggerhead Deco’s account information.”

The former reality TV star, 34, is currently facing charges of theft from “a business setting, fraudulent data alteration, forgery and wire fraud against a financial institution.”

“Some victims reporting several thousands of dollars in unauthorized business account payments and withdraws,” the statement continued, noting victims were not only limited to Margaretha’s home state of Wisconsin but surrounding areas as well. “It was further discovered that the employee’s association as a co-owner to a business in Arkdale, WI, helped the employee facilitate these crimes.”

As the investigation progresses and additional victims are identified, Margaretha could face more charges.

Fans will remember Margaretha from season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her husband, Eric Rosenbrook. The pair narrowly made it down the aisle in November 2017, largely due to Margaretha’s volatile relationship with Eric’s daughter, Alari Stark (formerly Tasha Rosenbrook).

TLC

During the series, fans watched as Margaretha moved to the United States and kicked Alari out of the two-bedroom apartment that she shared with her dad. Their drama escalated both on and offscreen, ultimately leading to the Indonesia native seeking a restraining order against her stepdaughter.

“The restraining order [was] never meant to be forever,” Margaretha exclusively told In Touch in November 2019 after the restraining order was dropped. “I did that because I had to. I have nothing against Alari. It breaks my heart to see this family had to [be] this way, and I know that my husband, Eric, is really [caring] and he loves his kids.”