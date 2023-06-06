Fit couple! Ben Affleck is on his wife Jennifer Lopez’s “diet and exercise plan,” a source exclusively tells In Touch, and the program is “100 percent working for him.”

“There are trainers at the house, there are chefs at the house and there is healthy food everywhere he turns,” the insider says.

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist, 53, “loves to indulge in burgers and fries, but at home, it’s a really healthy house,” the source explains. “Lots of water. No soda. Yoga in the morning outside. A casual run if she’s free in the afternoon, and she’ll bring Ben with her.”

As the face of the new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, fans know that Ben, 50, is a regular customer of the popular coffee chain. However, he is staying disciplined by keeping up with his wife’s exercise routine.

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Ben used to only go outside to pick up his Dunkin’ deliveries and fast-food deliveries. Munchkins for days,” the insider says, adding, “Now, he’s going outside to sit for a nice breakfast with Jennifer on the patio with avocado toast, granola and berries.”

Fellow coffee and donut lovers don’t need to fret, though; the source insists that the Argo director “still loves his Dunkin coffee — always.” But the newfound balance between health and the occasional treat has transformed Ben’s lifestyle for the better.

“He’s the happiest he’s ever been, so he’ll tell anyone that that means he’s the healthiest he’s ever been, too,” the source notes. “He really wants to take care of himself for Jennifer and the kids and be really present, and he does feel his best when he’s working out with a trainer and eating right.”

While Ben and Jennifer each have their own individual projects going on, the dynamic duo is always present to support each other. On May 11, the Deep Water actor supported the Mother star at the premiere of her action film in Los Angeles. The lovebirds — who officially tied the knot in July 2022 — even shared a quick kiss on the red carpet while the cameras flashed.

Apart from spending time together, the A-list couple prioritize their blended family. Ben shares children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whereas J. Lo shares twins Max and Emme Muñiz with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Gigli costars also ensure that their former spouses are included with the kids every now and then. On May 28, the 13 Going on 30 star, 51, was spotted taking Emme, 15, and Seraphina, 14, to Disneyland with a few pals, while J. Lo was spotted that day dropping her child off at Jennifer’s home.

Previously, a separate source told Life & Style that the two Jennifers get along well, noting that the Last Thing He Told Me actress “has nothing against J. Lo, who has accepted her kids with open arms.”