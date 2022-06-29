Speaking out. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick revealed if she would ever date costar Vinny Guadagnino amid relationship speculation.

While MTV viewers have expressed that Angelina, 35, and Vinny, 34, might make a good couple, he previously shut down any hope of their relationship turning romantic. Meanwhile, Angelina shared a similar sentiment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, June 28.

“Everybody wants it and I’m like, ‘Why?!'” Angelina said of a potential relationship with Vinny. “Why does everybody want that?!” After she was asked if she would ever date her costar, the Staten Island native responded, “No, no, no, no no.”

She went on to share her reasoning for why they will never date. “We are friends, but I think he wants it more, obviously,” the TV personality said. “I’ve been there, done that, you know? I don’t know.”

The pair have had a complicated relationship over the years and often express their playful hatred toward each other. While Angelina and Vinny never officially dated, they set off romance rumors when they hooked up while drunk during season 2 of Jersey Shore.

“Listen, I love him to death. He’s like a brother to me. Now it’s weird to say that, ew,” she told the outlet. “But I feel like he likes me more than I like him, but he can just deny all he wants. Never say never, but I don’t think so.”

Angelina opened up about the topic after Vinny had some harsh words while addressing if they would ever date.

“I’m on the 18th floor of my hotel. I would rather jump off this balcony than ever entertain one of those [dating] rumors,” he told Us Weekly in March. “I don’t know if people think that I’m, like, capping or I’m lying about this. Like, when I tell you there’s not an ounce of energy or anything in my body that has any kind of romantic attraction toward Angelina, I promise you. I do not.”

The dating rumors have heated up after Angelina’s ex, Chris Larangeira, filed for divorce from the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star in January. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Chris cited “irreconcilable differences which have caused that breakdown of the marriage for a period of at least six months” in his filing.

Months after the divorce paperwork was filed, Angelina took to TikTok to declare that she’s back on the dating scene in May. In the clip, the All Star Shore star rested in bed as she mouthed along to a voiceover of a woman asking, “What are the features that you’re bringing to the table?” A man replied, “Well, I just look like I f–k.”

She made a shocked face as she nodded along to the man’s comments. “When you are on reality tv and try going into the dating world again,” text on the screen read.

Angelina exclusively spoke to In Touch about her sex life following the split. “I’m dating right now and I’m very happy,” she said in June. “At least I’m getting sex now, I gotta be honest,” she laughed, alluding to her previous comments about her and Chris’ “nonexistent” sex life.