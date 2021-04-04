’90 Day Fiance’ Star Yazan Is Engaged to GF Leena After His Nasty Split From Brittany

Moving on! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alum Yazan Abu Harirah is engaged to girlfriend Leena, a.k.a. “Lulu,” just months after his nasty split from ex-girlfriend Brittany Banks.

“So, the answer is yes and a little bit more than yes. So, I wouldn’t say they are dating, basically, they are engaged,” Yazan’s translator, Adam Lebzo, announced on his behalf on the Sunday, April 4 episode of discovery+’s 90 Day Bares All. “Yes, they are engaged. He already asked her hand for marriage from her father, he already agreed. Her name is Leena.”

Courtesy of Yazan Abu Harirah/Instagram

Host Shaun Robinson asked if Leena is the same woman Brittany, 26, accused Yazan, 24, of cheating on her with, and he explained, “No, I’m talking with Leena like, next after Brittany started accusing me of cheating.”

“It happened after they officially broke up,” Adam added.

With more help from his translator, Yazan shared additional details about his bride-to-be. Leena is American but has a Jordanian background. Even though her family is of Jordanian descent, she’s only visited Jordan once in her life.

Yazan then revealed that he and Leena are hoping to tie the knot sooner than later. “Hopefully in July,” he told Shaun, 58, when she asked if they had set a wedding date.

The most shocking twist is that when Yazan and Leena wed this summer, it will also mark the first time they’ve ever met in person. “I never met her face-to-face. Only on FaceTime,” Yazan explained.

While most people wouldn’t dream of marrying someone they’ve never actually met in person, Yazan revealed why he thinks it’s not a problem. “I’m with her 24 hours a day. It’s like I live with her, like I live in Jordan and the U.S.,” he said.

TLC

Later in the episode, Yazan played a game with his fellow 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars and he revealed an awkward moment when he accidentally called Leena by his ex’s name.

“Yeah, I called Leena ‘Brittany’ and she humiliated me,” Yazan admitted with a laugh. “I spent two days consoling her. I [wanted to] say, ‘Baby,’ but I said, ‘Brittany.’ And she said [to] me, ‘F–k you! Why [did] you [call] me ‘Brittany?'”

When Shaun said that Brittany could interpret the faux pas as proof that Yazan has been thinking about her after their breakup, Yazan disagreed. “No! I’m not thinking about her,” he confirmed.