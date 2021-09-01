Anna Duggar's Style Evolution How Her Look Has Changed

Anna Duggar’s Look Went From Old-Fashioned Outfits to Flirty and Fun — See Her Style Evolution

She has come a long way! When viewers were first introduced to Anna Duggar, Josh Duggar‘s wife, the former 19 Kids and Counting star sported a more traditional style, often wearing long skirts with matching tops. Since then, she’s undergone a fashion evolution, slowly implementing new trends into her repertoire — and fans are taking notice.

Nowadays, the pregnant mother of six isn’t afraid to step outside the box with her looks. Though she’s sticking with her skirts and dresses dress code, she is having a little fun with them. Over the years, the Counting On alum has introduced flirty, floral prints into her closet. Bold patterns like stripes also show just how far she’s come since her days of wearing matching, frumpy frocks with her little sisters.

Jinger Duggar's Style Evolution: See 'Counting On' Star's Fashion Statements Over the Years
 Jinger Duggar's Style Evolution: From Pants to Sneakers and More!

She also expresses her sense of style through the outfits she picks out for her kids. Though Anna herself hasn’t yet graduated to wearing pants like some of her sisters-in-law, she does allow her girls to wear jeans under their outfits when it’s cold out. Her oldest daughter, Mackynzie, made a splash when she stepped out in denim in April 2020.

“From the time Mackynzie has been a baby, I have always allowed our girls to wear jeans instead of leggings in the winter,” Anna revealed while chatting with a fan in January 2019. Mackynzie and Meredith have slipped on a pair of pants on more than one occasion — and no doubt Maryella and will join them one day, too. The reality TV mom also encouraged her eldest daughter to explore her passion for fashion by learning how to make her own clothes.

Jill Duggar Style Evolution
 Jill Duggar's Style Evolution — From Conservative Cute to *Slightly* Edgy

“Mackynzie, Jordyn and cousin Emily enjoyed attending a sewing camp this week!” Anna captioned a photo album via Instagram in July 2018. In the pictures, the preteens proudly showed off the matching aprons and purses they created.

It’s clear the girls are taking after Jana Duggar, whose sewing skills have been put to use when the Duggar daughters need to add an extra few inches to the hem of a dress or bring the neckline up. Soon enough, Mackynzie will be able to make her own gowns, too — and we can’t wait to see what mom Anna commissions.

Scroll through the photo gallery to see all of Anna’s fashion cues over the years!

