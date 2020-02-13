Josh and Anna Duggar’s Daughter Maryella Is the Perfect Addition to Their Fam — See Her Sweet Pics

Her dad may have mostly disappeared from social media, but Maryella Duggar is a regular feature on Anna Duggar‘s Instagram account. Ever since the mom of six welcomed her newest addition with husband Josh Duggar in November 2019, she’s been generous when it comes to sharing photos. In fact, she even started sharing pictures the same day that the Duggar granddaughter was born.

“Maryella Hope arrived one day ahead of Thanksgiving Day 2019 and [is] a great reminder to be grateful for all God has done for us!” Anna, 31, captioned an Instagram album. “We are so excited and thankful to God for His special blessing giving us this precious, happy [and] healthy baby girl!”

Almost immediately, fans noticed the little girl’s name was a clear nod to her late great-grandmother, Mary Duggar. A few days later, the parents decided to officially share the story behind her moniker. “Soon after we found out baby No. 6 was a girl, we began name discussing name ideas, and we thought we had it narrowed down,” the TLC mom wrote. “When Josh’s grandma passed away, we considered the name Mary, but we were hesitant because Grandma (Mary Duggar) was such a special lady, and we wanted our daughter’s name to be a reminder of how special Grandma was and carry on her legacy, but without feeling like we were trying to replace her.”

The couple settled on “a list of about dozen Mary-hyphenated names” before narrowing it down to their final pick. “Josh and I both fell in love with the name Maryella!” the former 19 Kids and Counting star admitted. “During Maryella’s pregnancy, there were so many unexpected joys, which included several more pregnancy announcements from family members! We also grieved alongside those we love the most, remembering life is fragile and sometimes very short. Even through the grief of the loss of loved ones, we know that we have comfort, hope and strength as we look forward to one day being reunited in heaven with Jesus and our loved ones who are waiting for us there! 💕”

Check out the gallery below to see all the sweetest photos of little Maryella Duggar.