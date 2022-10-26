At a crossroads. Anna Duggar is facing a difficult decision if husband Josh Duggar’s appeal of his conviction in his child pornography case is denied, a source tells In Touch exclusively.

“Anna’s not sure what will happen if Josh’s appeal gets denied,” the insider says of the former reality star’s tough road ahead. “Permanently moving closer to her sister is a real option, [though] she’s torn. Anna will have to make some very crucial life decisions.”

Though Anna, 34, is considering a move to Texas in order to be closer to her husband while he serves his prison sentence in Seagoville, Texas, Josh, 34, isn’t thrilled about his wife’s decision.

“I can see Anna moving near her sister Priscilla to be closer to Josh’s prison, but it’s mostly about needing a change,” a separate source told In Touch earlier this month, adding that “Anna and Josh are not seeing eye to eye on her plans to move.”

“He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids,” the insider continued. “He doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family [guiding] his children.”

While the former 19 Kids and Counting star is aware that he “can’t raise his kids from prison,” the insider noted that he’s “afraid of outside influence.”

“He also fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him,” the source added.

The disgraced reality star – who shares children Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson with his wife of 14 years – was originally arrested in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

The eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release at the time. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

After a nine-day trial, he was found guilty by an Arkansas jury of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography on December 9, 2021. The latter count was dropped at his sentencing hearing.

On May 25, Josh was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. However, In Touch later confirmed that his release date was updated to August 12, 2032, which is slightly more than 10 years.