Anna Duggar’s living situation might have changed. She and her seven children, whom she shares with Josh Duggar, had reportedly been staying in a warehouse located at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s family compound in Arkansas while Josh serves his prison sentence for possession of child pornography. However, it was rumored in June 2023 that Jim Bob kicked Anna off the property after an argument. Keep scrolling to find out where Anna Duggar might live now.

Did Jim Bob Duggar Kick Anna Duggar Out of His Home?

Neither Jim Bob nor Anna has confirmed that Anna and her kids — Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson — are no longer living on the Duggar property. However, a source told The Sun on June 29 that Jim Bob allegedly forced Anna to move out of the warehouse after an argument “a month and a half ago.”

There had allegedly been tension between Jim Bob and Anna ever since Josh’s hearing in May 2022.

“Jim Bob walked to Anna’s row to sit down when he entered the courtroom. Anna and her family just stared at Jim Bob while he waited for her family to make room for him,” a reporter in the courtroom told The Sun at the time. “Her family members eventually moved down so he could sit, but Jim Bob and Anna did not greet each other or interact.”

Where Does Anna Duggar Live Now?

Following the report of Anna getting kicked out, rumors swirled that she could be living in Texas with or near in-laws Hilary and Robert Spivey, whose daughter Claire Duggar (née Spivey) is married to Justin Duggar. Josh and Anna’s daughter Mackynzie was spotted in a bowling alley photo posted by Hilary on Instagram on July 3, although Anna was not pictured.

Josh is currently serving a sentence of just over 10 years at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, which is about 45 minutes away from the Spiveys’ home in Fort Worth. It’s not clear if Anna and her kids visited Josh amid their visit to the Spiveys, but Anna has visited Josh in the past.

What Does Josh Duggar Think About Anna Moving to Texas?

Anna has reportedly thought about moving her family from Arkansas to Texas to be closer to Josh during his prison stay. However, an insider told In Touch in October 2022 that Josh was against the idea.

“The problem is that Josh doesn’t want Anna and their kids moving away from his family,” the source said. “He thinks it will create too much of a disconnection for her and his kids.”

The source continued, “Josh doesn’t want anyone but Anna and his immediate family to guide his children. He also fears that if Anna is distanced from his family, she might be influenced to leave him.”

Another source told In Touch in January 2023 that Anna was “questioning” her future with Josh and feeling conflicted.

“She took her wedding vows seriously and she wants to stand by her man and all that, but the reality of her situation is very difficult,” the source shared. “[She’s] trying to stay positive, but it’s not easy. … [She] wants Josh by her side, as a husband and as a father to their children,” but that “isn’t physically possible for now, or the near future.”