Anna Duggar Celebrates Sister's Birthday Following Josh’s Sentencing: Pic

Life goes on. Anna Duggar (née Keller) shared a rare photo while celebrating her sister Priscilla Waller’s birthday on Sunday, July 3, following her husband, Josh Duggar, getting sentenced to 12 years in prison for his child pornography conviction.

“Happy birthday, Priscilla!” Anna, 34, captioned a selfie with her sister, 36, via her Instagram Stories while the tune of “Happy Birthday” played. The 19 Kids and Counting alum could be seen wearing a white top with her hair curled while her sister donned a similar ‘do in a red blouse.

Anna Duggar/Instagram

The reality star spent time with her sister on the heels of her husband, Josh, 34, being sentenced to 151 months in prison, which equates to about 12 years, in late May. His sentencing came five months after the car dealership owner was convicted on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography during a six-day trial in December 2021. He is serving the remainder of his sentence at FCI Seagoville in Dallas, Texas.

Anna and Josh share seven children — Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson, who was born in October 2021 amid her father’s trial.

It appeared Anna was enjoying some quality time with Priscilla amid the drama. The former TLC star and her sister seem to have a lot in common, considering her sibling also has a big family of her own. Priscilla most recently welcomed baby No. 6 with husband David Waller in January 2022. While Priscilla never appeared on a reality television show like Anna, she and David run a family blog about their lives and have managed to amass 30,000 Instagram followers.

Anna is one of eight children and her siblings include, Priscilla, Susanna, Daniel, Rebekah, Nathen, David and Esther. Although the Keller children were raised with similar beliefs as the Duggar family, many of them have since distanced themselves from those strict religious rules.

Drama surrounded Susanna after she became pregnant out of wedlock at the age of 20. She gave birth to her daughter, Noelle, in 2013 but did not marry the father of her child, ex-boyfriend Jonathan Walsh. Things have since smoothed over between the family members. Anna and Josh even attended Susanna’s wedding to her husband, York Bridges, in February 2020.

Anna’s brother Daniel has been the most outspoken about his issues with his sister’s marriage. After Josh’s molestation scandal in 2015 followed by the disgraced reality star admitting that he cheated on Anna after his name was seen on a leaked list from website Ashley Madison, Daniel revealed he tried to pay his sister to leave her husband.

At the time, he got very candid while responding to a Bible quote Jessa Duggar posted to Facebook, according to People.

“Think for a [minute] about the victims. Tell me how you would feel if someone cheated on your sister and brought so much disgrace to you and your family?” Daniel wrote at the time. “I have told her I would pay for her to move out here with me and pay for her kids … I don’t think Josh will see that this is a big deal and be truly broken until that happens.”