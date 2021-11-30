Jim Bob Duggar reflected on Josh Duggar’s prior molestation scandal to determine if the family patriarch would be able to testify during his son’s child pornography court case on Tuesday, November 30.

Jim Bob, 56, appeared before Judge Timothy L. Brooks during an evidentiary hearing on Monday, November 29, after being subpoenaed by the prosecution to talk about Josh’s 2015 molestation controversy, which the defense has moved to exclude from the upcoming trial.

A police report from 2006 alleged that Josh, 33, who was a teenager at the time, inappropriately touched five underage girls while they slept. Two of his sisters subsequently came forward as two of the victims.

When asked about the police report, Jim Bob said, “I can’t remember,” and called it “tabloid information,” according to People.

“I’m not going to allow it, are you going to allow for that?” the TLC alum asked the judge.

The Arkansas State Senate hopeful was asked to read a copy of the report, to which he said, “I’m not going to do that.” Ultimately, he claimed silently reading the report did not jog his memory.

“This was something for a young man to come forward,” Jim Bob said, calling the past scandal a “juvenile record” and a “sealed case.”

“If there is [an] objection to be made, someone will make it, but it won’t be you,” the judge replied.

Jim Bob did recall Josh approaching him and his wife, Michelle Duggar, in 2002, where he admitted to “inappropriate touching,” but the 19 Kids and Counting patriarch could not remember his son’s exact wording.

“We were shocked this had happened, but we were thankful he came on his own and told us,” Jim Bob said. “He had told me that he had touched some of the girls when they were sleeping on their breasts … they didn’t wake up.”

Family friend Bobye Holt, who is married to Jim Holt, an elder at the Duggar family’s church, also testified and specifically recalled Josh admitting in 2003 and 2005 to the “inappropriate touching.”

Jim Bob said Josh “confessed everything” to the police in 2006 after he and Michelle, 55, took him into the Arkansas State Police station on the recommendation of Jim.

“We tried to handle things in house,” the TLC star said. “It was a very difficult time in our family’s life.”

The Arkansas native also said that Josh received spiritual counseling from Jim and Bobye at the time of the scandal.

“We appreciated their wisdom … good wisdom on how to conquer these challenges. … They said that they would keep it confidential,” he said, adding that his daughters also saw a counselor at the time.

Josh is currently facing one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial is scheduled to begin on November 30.