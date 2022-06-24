Heading to his new home. Josh Duggar has left the Arkansas jail where he has been an inmate since December 2021 after his child porn conviction to a Texas prison where he will begin serving his 12-year sentence. Duggar was transferred at 4:08 a.m. local time on Friday, June 24, according to jail records viewed by In Touch.

A Washington County Detention officer tells In Touch: “I can confirm that he has left the facility.” However, the official could not confirm which location he’d been transferred to out of safety concerns for the officers involved.

Following his May 25 sentencing, it was determined that Duggar would serve his time at either FCI Seagoville outside of Dallas or FCI Texarkana, both of which are located in Texas instead of his home state of Arkansas. The former reality star’s legal team requested Judge Timothy Brooks that Josh go to Seagoville.

Judge Brooks agreed that the facility would be more beneficial to Duggar, as it has a “good sex offender program.” While he recommended during sentencing that Josh seek sex offender treatment while serving his time behind bars, it is not required of him.

On December 9, 2021, following a six-day trial, a federal jury in Arkansas convicted Duggar on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. According to prosecutors, some of those images were of minors under the age of 12. It took the jury only seven hours to reach their verdict. Ever since then, Josh has remained in custody at the Washington County Detention Center.

The former 19 Kids and Counting was facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars for each count respectively, which is what the prosecution asked for at sentencing. It was due to Duggar’s “prior sexual exploitation of multiple minors” and “the extraordinary efforts Duggar took to obtain and view child sexual abuse materials (CSAM), the nature of the CSAM he obtained and viewed, his efforts to conceal his criminal conduct, and his refusal to take accountability for or acknowledge any of his criminal conduct.”

Duggar’s attorneys asked for a more lenient sentence, arguing that their client had never been charged or convicted of any crimes in the past and that he receive a sentence that is “sufficient, but not greater than necessary.” Their legal memorandum read, “Duggar asks this Court to recognize him for the person he is and the person he can become,” and promised that he “will lead a productive and lawful life following any sentence imposed by this Court.” At his sentencing hearing, Duggar’s possession charge was dropped.