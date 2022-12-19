Called out. Anna Duggar was slammed for her son Michael’s ugly Christmas sweater choice as her husband, Josh Duggar, serves time in prison.

In a YouTube video shared by Josh’s brother, Jedidiah Duggar, and his wife, Katey Duggar, on Saturday, December 17, Michael, 11, was seen wearing a sweater with menorahs on it, as well as a yarmulke on his head, as he attended the family’s ugly Christmas sweater party.

While Michael only made a brief appearance in the clip, fans rushed to the comments section to call out Anna, 34, for allowing her son to wear the sweater to the party.

“What was the intention of the kid wearing the Yarmulke? The Yarmulke is used out of devotion to the Jewish faith, not for whatever it was used for here,” one YouTube user asked.

Others criticized their decision on Instagram. “I’m Jewish and mostly culturally Jewish, but this is effed up. Totally disrespectful,” another person wrote. An additional user commented, “The yarmulke … is defenseless. It’s a part of the Jewish faith, not just a wardrobe choice.”

“It’s weird and ignorant but what do you expect,” a following social media user added.

This isn’t the first time Anna has been criticized for her controversial decisions. While Anna hasn’t recently been active on social media and deleted her Instagram account in October, she used to regularly share her politically charged beliefs on Twitter.

In addition to Michael, Anna and Josh, 34, share kids Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Meredith and Madyson.

Josh is currently serving time at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, after he was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography in December 2021. During his sentencing hearing, the possessing child pornography charge was dropped.

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas shared in a press release. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Josh was originally sentenced to serve 12.5 years in prison in May 2022, though In Touch later confirmed in July that his release date was changed to August 12, 2032. He will spend just over 10 years behind bars.

As the disgraced 19 Kids and Counting alum prepares to spend Christmas in prison, In Touch was exclusively told that Anna is considering celebrating the holiday with Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, amid her strained relationship with Josh’s family.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” an insider shared with In Touch in November. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

The former reality star has also been “distancing herself” from Josh’s sisters amid his legal troubles. “It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” an additional insider told In Touch in October. “Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”