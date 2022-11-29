Home for the holidays. Anna Duggar is considering spending Christmas with her husband Josh Duggar’s parents, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, and family amid his imprisonment, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” the insider reveals. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

The mother of seven, 34, has had a strained relationship with Josh’s family after the disgraced TV personality, 34, was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. He was sentenced to approximately 12.5 years at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, in May. However, his release date has since been changed to August 12, 2032, which is slightly more than 10 years, In Touch confirmed in July.

“Anna and the kids have traveled to Texas to be near her sister and Josh’s prison, and she is serious about moving there,” the source adds.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star – who shares children Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson with her husband – has been “distancing herself from Josh’s sisters.”

“It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” a separate source previously told In Touch in October. “Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

An additional insider told In Touch in November that the former reality star is “making the best of raising her children” without Josh.

“The holidays have been difficult,” the source continued. “Josh has done terrible things – she’s still dealing with that betrayal, but she misses him. Josh is all she knows; they met in 2006. He was a good boyfriend, husband and dad until he wasn’t.”

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

The insider added that Anna has received mixed messages about how she should deal with her marriage as Josh serves time in prison. “It might be a cut and dry decision for others, but it’s not that simple for Anna,” the source explained. “ Her faith has been tested, but she’s stronger than people think.”

While Anna is planning to spend Christmas with her in-laws, it appears she skipped out on the Duggar family’s Thanksgiving celebration as Josh spent his first Thanksgiving behind bars. She was noticeably absent when his siblings Jana Duggar, Justin Duggar and James Duggar enjoyed some pre-Thanksgiving festivities together on November 23.