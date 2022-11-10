Duggars React: Find Out What Jinger Duggar’s Family Members Have Said About Her New Book

Counting on family? Jinger Duggar’s family members have shown support for the former reality star after she announced her upcoming book, Becoming Free Indeed.

According to the book’s description, Jinger, 28, will recount “how she began to question the harmful ideology of her youth and learned to embrace true freedom in Christ.”

The Counting On alum opened up about writing the new book in a YouTube video titled, “The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done,” on November 7. As she introduced the memoir, Jinger clarified that it is not a “tell-all about my family” but instead a deep dive into her “spiritual journey.” She will explain her decision to abandon the teachings of Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) minister Bill Gothard, which she called “wrong” and hurtful.

Additionally, Becoming Free Indeed will explore how a yet-to-be-named brother-in-law “who didn’t grow up in the same tight-knit conservative circle as Jinger” played a key role in Jinger’s journey to examine her beliefs. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar raised their 19 kids to follow the IBLP’s ministry, which Jinger said she now believes encourages a “life was built on rules, not God’s Word.”

While several of Jinger’s family members have shown support for her latest career endeavor, a source exclusively told In Touch that her parents are “bracing themselves” ahead of the book’s release on January 31, 2023.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” the insider revealed. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

While Jinger insisted the book isn’t about her family, it’s likely that some of the Duggars’ drama – including Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges and his 2015 molestation scandal – could be discussed.

The source added that Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, “fear the worst” for what the mother of two will discuss in the book, “especially stories about their faith, raising their large family and especially the dark Josh incident.” The insider continued, “The last thing they want is to bring more unwanted, negative attention and scrutiny to their family.”

