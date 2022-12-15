Josh Duggar is about to celebrate his first Christmas behind bars with special meals and activities, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

While they won’t be with their families and loved ones on the holiday, Josh, 34, and the other inmates at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, will still get to celebrate. According to the prison’s menu obtained by In Touch, the inmates will enjoy a breakfast that consists of hot oatmeal, breakfast cake, whole wheat bread that comes with assorted jelly and margarine, fresh fruit, skim milk and chocolate milk.

Meanwhile, lunch comes with the options of herbed cornish hens, glazed ham, veggie stuffed peppers, veggie lasagna, broccoli, cheese and rice casserole, mashed potatoes with chicken gravy, buttered corn on the cob, cranberry sauce, assorted holiday pie, dinner rolls and assorted beverages.

After enjoying a plentiful lunch, inmates will have the option of a chicken sandwich, peanut butter, jelly, potato chips, dessert, whole wheat bread, a beverage and mustard and mayo for dinner.

The prison also has special activities planned for Christmas Eve, which include letting the inmates enjoy a movie and play games such as putt-putt golf, frisbee toss, football toss, cornhole and basketball free throw. The institution’s normal recreational activities will also be available for the inmates to participate in.

In December 2021, Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar’s eldest child was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography following a nine-day trial. However, the possessing child pornography charge was later dropped at Josh’s sentencing hearing.

Josh “allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas previously shared in a press release. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

The disgraced reality star was sentenced to serve 12.5 years in prison in May 2022. However, In Touch confirmed in July that his release date was later changed to August 12, 2032, which will amount to just more than 10 years behind bars.

As Josh spends Christmas imprisoned, his wife, Anna Duggar, is considering spending the holiday with Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, despite her strained relationship with her husband’s family.

Patsy Lynch/Shutterstock

“There has been a family divide since Josh was convicted, but she may see Jim Bob and Michelle in Arkansas for Christmas,” an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch in November. “She’s not ready to see everyone, but the kids miss their cousins and Anna’s priority is making sure her seven children have a wonderful holiday.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum – who shares children Mackynzie, Maryella, Marcus, Mason, Michael, Meredith and Madyson with Josh – has been “distancing herself” from her husband’s sisters.

“It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” a separate insider told In Touch in October. “Anna took it as a betrayal and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”