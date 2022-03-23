Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Over the Years: See Photos of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Teenage Daughter

All grown up! Being the daughter of Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt has grown up in the spotlight for the public to see.

The 13-year-old is a twin to her brother Knox. The two share a “twin connection” that has allowed them to spend a lot of time together as close friends, a source told Life and Style exclusively. “She and Knox are super close” and they “can hang out with each other for hours.”

Where Was Vivienne Born?

Vivienne entered the world on July 12, 2008, one minute apart from Knox at Lentil Hospital in Nice, France. She spent much of her childhood staying at her parents’ historic Chateau Miraval in Correns, France.

What’s Vivienne’s Personality Like?

“Vivienne likes to act, like her parents,” the source revealed. She loves books, fantasy worlds and fairies, she has an incredible imagination. She might be the most like Angie.”

Has Vivienne Acted Before?

She made her first film debut in 2014 as Aurora, playing opposite her mother in Disney’s Maleficent. Vivienne got the part because other child actors were too scared of how Angelina looked in her set costume. “It had to be a child that liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws,” Angelina told Entertainment Weekly in 2014. “So, it had to be Viv.”

Is Vivienne Close With Her Mother?

Vivienne’s bond with her mom is noticeable from their public appearances. The two are often seen holding their arms around each other or holding hands when they go out. Viv is also seen at most times standing close to Angelina during movie premieres, while the rest of her siblings are often seen posing on their own.

Most recently the two were spotted walking arm in arm through The Grove in Los Angeles on Monday, March 21.

How Many Siblings Does Vivienne Have?

Vivienne is the youngest sibling alongside her twin brother Knox. In addition to Knox, she has five siblings — two other brothers, Maddox and Pax, and two sisters, Zahara and Shiloh.

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Vivienne over the years.