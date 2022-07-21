Angelina Jolie and Zahara Enjoy One-on-One Mother-Daughter Time in Italy

Mother-daughter time! Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt paid a visit to the Vatican Museums together, getting some quality mother-daughter time in the Vatican City.

In the photos, the Maleficent star, 47, wore a white flowy dress as she walked down a flight of stairs following a guided tour of the museums on Wednesday, July 20. Zahara, 17, wore a brown T-shirt, a miniskirt and white sneakers for her day out with her mom.

The eldest Jolie-Pitt child, who was adopted by the Salt actress and ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2005, is known for her strong sense of style and has already accompanied her mom on many red carpets.

“Zahara is the fashionista, always checking out the latest fashions and runway shows, she loves Rihanna and her Fenty line,” an insider told In Touch in November 2021. “Zahara is also the organizer of the family. She likes things orderly, she likes helping Angie with household schedules, planning trips, things like that.”

The former couple adopted Zahara the year she was born from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. They also adopted sons Maddox and Pax, who were born in Cambodia and Vietnam respectively.

The mom of six and her kids flew to Italy in July to celebrate twins Knox and Vivienne’s 14th birthday. Brad was also photographed arriving in Rome, Italy, presumably to celebrate with the twins.

The exes were married from August 2014 to April 2019, with Angelina filing for divorce in September 2016. Since then, the pair have been involved in a volatile, ongoing custody battle.

In April 2022, a source told Us Weekly that the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor “has been lamenting to pals” about the custody dispute, saying he feels the actress hopes their children “will want nothing to do with” him once they are of legal age.

The insider added that Brad felt Angelina “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.”

However, in spite of Brad’s feeling of being distant from his kids, he “will not give up the fight,” the source admitted.

The two were declared legally single on April 12, 2019, despite their divorce not yet being finalized.